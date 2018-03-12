BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Attorneys for Vermont’s largest city say a downtown mural that has been criticized as racist cannot be modified or destroyed without the artist’s consent.

The mural went by Quebec artist Pierre Hard went up in 2012. It’s described as celebrating Burlington and Vermont history with a painting of key builders and leaders on parade.

The Burlington Free Press reports that federal law gives an artist lifetime rights to prevent destruction of their work, even after it is sold.

Activist Albert Petrarca says the mural “has imposed white supremacist and fake history paint on the town square,” by failing to adequately represent Native Americans.

Burlington is looking at possible solutions such as painting a second mural or modifying the current one. Lawyers say the city hasn’t been able to reach Hardy.