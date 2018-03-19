ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The remains of two ships, potentially from the late 1700s or early 1800s, have been found at a construction site in Old Town Alexandria.

City officials announced Monday that the ships were found near where a previous ship was found in late 2015 at a different construction site.

The city said it will oversee an analysis of the ships before determining what to do with them. The ships were found on private property and are not currently open to public view.

Founded more than 250 years ago, Alexandria was once home to one of the busiest ports in the country.