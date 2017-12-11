PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The city of Providence will launch a program that aims to immediately connect people battling opioid addiction to treatment.

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Monday a plan to open 12 “Safe Stations” at fire houses around the city. People suffering from an opioid addiction will be able to go to a station, speak with public safety officials and be directed to treatment and recovery services.

The program is modeled on an effort started last year in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The stations are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Providence Center, a mental health and addiction treatment provider, will facilitate the services.

The goal is to reduce opioid overdose-related deaths and provide individuals with support.

The stations will launch Jan. 2.