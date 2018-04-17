DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city council is prohibiting its police department from engaging in international exchanges with agencies whose officers receive military-style training.

News outlets report the Durham City Council voted 6-0 Monday for a policy that resulted from a petition by the activist group Jewish Voice for Peace seeking a ban on any partnership the department might enter into with Israeli defense forces or the Israel police. Proponents say Israeli tactics promote racial bias and police militarization.

Some opponents viewed the petition as a display of anti-Semitism. The Fraternal Order of Police lodge wrote to the council opposing the petition, saying it serves “to push their anti-police agenda.”

A police spokesman said the department hasn’t engaged in any exchanges with Israel and doesn’t plan to.