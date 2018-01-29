STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Officials in a city in western South Dakota are calling upon the state to take action against the incorporation of a nearby town.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of the incorporation of the city of Buffalo Chip, vacating a previous circuit court decision. The ruling comes after legal challenges that followed a vote to make Buffalo Chip a municipality.

The 2015 vote to incorporate Buffalo Chip was challenged by the city of Sturgis, area landowners and the South Dakota Municipal League. Buffalo Chip is located outside Sturgis and used to be a campground mainly used by motorcyclists.

The Supreme Court says any action challenging the incorporation must be brought by the state.

Buffalo Chip officials are pleased with the ruling.

