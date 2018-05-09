WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Worcester City Council is supporting one last effort to save a historic church from demolition.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that the council agreed Tuesday to back a three-month delay of demolition at the former Notre Dame des Canadiens church.

Property owner CitySquare II and principal investor Hanover Insurance plan to redevelop the site.

The Save Notre Dame Alliance had filed a petition for the delay. Organization co-leader Ted Conna says philanthropic fundraising, public funding and other actions are needed to save the building.

Residents say the church is an important part of the city that represents immigrant communities.

Notre Dame was built in 1929, but has been vacant since 2007 when it was closed by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Worcester.

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com