SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — City officials are considering installing a public toilet in downtown Santa Fe — an area that officials say lacks public restrooms, leaving local businesses to cater to tourists’ going needs.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the city’s Public Works Department formulated a preliminary plan that calls for a single toilet to be placed in what is now a curbside parking spot near Santa Fe Plaza.

Officials say the toilet would be inside a sort of kiosk and would come from a manufacturer in Portland, Oregon. A hand-washing station would be mounted on the outside.

Officials estimate the project would cost $130,000, and a funding source has not yet been determined.

