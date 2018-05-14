PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The city of Providence will offer partial refunds and reduced fines to thousands of people ticketed for speeding in order to settle a lawsuit over the city’s use of portable speed cameras.
Officials declined to specify the amount of the refund on Monday because the settlement has not been formally approved. But they said anyone who received a ticket before April 15 would be allowed to challenge it in court and would be eligible for a reduced fine.
The lawsuit was initially filed in March. The plaintiffs argued that the camera-based program that resulted in some 12,000 tickets being issued in the first month — at $95 apiece — was in violation of a state law requiring warning signs.
The city says the program has substantially reduced speeding near schools.
