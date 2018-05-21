AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — A northwestern New Mexico city is facing such a budget crunch it may end the fiscal year with only a few thousand dollars.
The Daily Times in Farmington, New Mexico, reports Aztec finance director Kathy Lamb said last week the city could end fiscal year 2019 with just $4,000 in its general fund if does not cut spending.
The Aztec City Commission may approve a preliminary budget of $26.5 million — about $7.3 million coming from the general fund — when it meets Tuesday.
The dire fiscal outlook has commissioners working to triage scheduled community improvement projects.
Projects, including the North Main Avenue extension project, may be delayed amid the budget crunch.
