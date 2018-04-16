NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city has been named as a finalist for a major federal redevelopment grant that would help the city rehabilitate a blighted area.

The Daily Press reported Monday that Newport News could receive up to $30 million from the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative Implementation grant that is administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Choice Neighborhood program exists to help cities revamp blighted neighborhoods by implementing plans that focus on housing, people and the neighborhood. In Newport News, the target area is essentially Ridley Place public housing complex and the area that surrounds it.

According to city estimates, that area’s poverty rate is about 51 percent compared with the city’s overall 15.2 percent.

City Manager Cindy Rohlf says HUD will visit Newport News on May 22.

