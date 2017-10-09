JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau is considering giving a former Tlingit village site on Auke Bay to a nonprofit dedicated to Aak’w Kwáan heritage.
KTOO-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2zcSyZg ) Monday that the land, which was controversially acquired by the federal government before ending up in municipal hands in the 1960s, is commonly known as Indian Point.
Former Juneau Assemblyman Randy Wanamaker wrote the city’s leaders last month to recommend they give the land to the Goldbelt Heritage Foundation.
Indian Point was almost cut up in the 1960s for a housing subdivision. Opposition by the Alaska Native Brotherhood and others put a stop to that.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Former Seahawk John Moffitt: 'Women don't know football'
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle City Light has paid $7.8M to off-duty cops in ‘unusual relationship’
The lands committee is scheduled to consider giving the land to the nonprofit at a meeting in late October.
___
Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org