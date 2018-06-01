SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The longtime city manager in Salina, Kansas, will take over the top administrative job in the city of Springfield, Missouri.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that the selection of Jason Gage as city manager was announced Friday. Gage will be paid $220,000 annually to lead Springfield, a city of 167,000 residents.
Gage has been city manager in Salina for 13 years. Before that he was city manager in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and De Soto, Missouri.
Gage is a graduate of Missouri Southern State College in Joplin. He has a master’s degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
Springfield City Manager Greg Burris announced in November that he was stepping down after 10 years of working for the city. His last day will be June 30.
___
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com