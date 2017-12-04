WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Wilmington, Delaware, are investigating the city’s 187th shooting this year.
WDEL reported Sunday that a 19-year-old woman was shot in the back early Saturday afternoon. When authorities found her, she was alert and conscious. She was reported to be in stable condition.
Sgt. Stephanie Castellani, a Wilmington police spokeswoman, told the News Journal that there was no information on a suspect that could be released on Sunday.
Information from: WDEL-FM, http://www.wdel.com/