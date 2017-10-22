MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A city in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has created a new fund to grow and leverage money for public art.

The Mining Journal reports that the Marquette City Commission unanimously passed the new public art policy in recent weeks. The policy establishes the Public Art Fund and an official oversight body.

The seven-member Marquette Public Art Commission will administer an annual contribution of $30,000 from the city’s general fund to be put toward commissioning, purchasing and maintaining public art in the city.

Marquette Arts and Culture Center Manager Tiina Harris says public art draws people to a city and is an indicator of a vibrant, healthy creative community and a high quality of life. She says it also enhances property value and tourism.

