WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A city in northeast Iowa is removing bus benches after riders complained to the U.S. Department of Justice that they failed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The Waterloo City Council unanimously voted on Monday to approve a removal agreement with The Bench Company, which has provided the city with around 130 benches since the 1980s.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the city is working to replace about 50 benches after a federal court ordered Waterloo to meet ADA compliance.

Riders complained in 2011 that many of the city’s bus benches weren’t accessible to individuals with disabilities, including those using wheel chairs, because the benches weren’t connected to sidewalks, paved or promptly shoveled after snowfalls.

The city must replace 27 bus stops by the end of the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

