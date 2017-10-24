DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Officials of an eastern Iowa city are planning to install more surveillance cameras, adding to the nearly 1,000 cameras already in place.

The Telegraph Herald reports Dubuque has spent about $725,000 over the past four fiscal years installing and upgrading hundreds of cameras. They’re used to monitor intersections and city property.

Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing says more cameras will be added to the western part of the city. He says they’ve been used to help identify and apprehend suspects. Police don’t have evidence that shows the cameras have deterred crime.

Dalsing says most residents support the cameras and few have privacy concerns.

City officials say the cameras are primarily meant to monitor traffic, city structures and parks.

