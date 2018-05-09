MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A proposal to build a $17 million hotel and parking garage in Vermont’s capital city is one step closer to getting approval.

The Times Argus reports the Montpelier Development Review Board started an executive session Tuesday on a conditional use permit for the project, and a decision is expected within 45 days.

The Bashara family is seeking to build an 81-room, five story Hampton Inn and Suites hotel and nearby parking garage in Montpelier for 230 cars.

Their project hit a roadblock in April after the review board found the architect failed to get approval for retaining walls.

The architect received Design Review Committee approval just before Tuesday’s meeting.

City Manager Bill Fraser says they are still negotiating with the Basharas over management of the parking garage.

___

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/