ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Rochester City Hall says it received a suspicious package containing a powdery substance, resulting in the building’s evacuation.

Federal authorities took custody of the suspicious package Monday and will run a series of tests on the white powdery substance found inside. Foster’s Daily Democrat reports City Hall was reopened Tuesday after hazmat workers worked overnight to ensure the building’s safety.

Deputy City Manager Blaine Cox says about 20 people had been evacuated around noon Monday when an employee opening the box discovered the powder. City officials said Tuesday “several” employees were evaluated at an area hospital Monday and released.

