GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city says it has distributed supplies to those affected by a tornado but now needs financial donations and volunteers.

News outlets report Greensboro Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson said Tuesday that financial support for those repairing homes or finding new ones is needed most. He says people are asked to consider contributing to tornado relief funds or signing up for one of many volunteer efforts.

The city said in a statement that thanks to residents and businesses, Greensboro and its nonprofit partners have been able to give supplies to those impacted by the April 15 tornado.

Wilson says in the statement the city has the necessary supplies and warehouse space is reaching capacity, so financial help will be the biggest need going forward.