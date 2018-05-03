CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is expanding its use of license plate recognition technology to help spot stolen cars and return them to their owners.

The mayor’s office said Thursday the devices are being placed on city trucks that boot vehicles across the city. They automatically feed license plate numbers to crime databases and plates from stolen cars are flagged. The devices also identify cars eligible to be booted for other reasons.

The city says the technology on a single booting truck can read over 3,000 plates a shift. And 26 of the booting vehicles are being fitted. That adds to devices already on fixed poles and ones used by police.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says their use on city trucks is an “example of sharing resources to help victims of violent crime.”