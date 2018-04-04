ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire city of Rochester has ended negotiations to buy a portion of land from organizers of its ailing fair.

The city considered putting a public works building on 11 acres of the Rochester Fairgrounds. It said the Rochester Agricultural and Mechanical Association approached the city about its interest in selling some of the property. RAMA is a nonprofit group of stockholders that owns the fairgrounds. Last year, it supported selling land after the cancellation of the 2017 fair due to debt.

City Manager Dan Fitzpatrick said a deadline for an agreement expired and the property’s asking price more than doubled.

Interim association president Nancy Gilbert tells Foster’s Daily Democrat both sides have been at odds over the past two months.

She said city’s the decision won’t prevent a revived, eight-day fair from going on as planned in September.