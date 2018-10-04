HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge says the city of Huntsville for now does not have to give prosecutors copies of a statement made by a police officer charged with murder in a shooting.

News outlets report that Judge Donna Pate ruled Thursday that Officer William Darby’s statements to a review board are protected unless he decides to testify at his trial.

Prosecutors had sought the statements. Pate ordered the city to give prosecutors other records from the review of the shooting.

The Huntsville police officer is charged with murder in the April death of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker.

The review board cleared Darby of wrongdoing. A grand jury later indicted him on a charge of murder.

Police say Parker called police and said he was suicidal. Authorities say Darby shot Parker when he wouldn’t drop his weapon.