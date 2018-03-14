ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Two local governments in Virginia are filing civil lawsuits against drug manufacturers seeking to recover money spent fighting the nation’s opioid crisis.
The city of Alexandria in northern Virginia and Dickenson County in southwest Virginia filed the lawsuits Wednesday in state court.
Local governments across the country have been filing similar lawsuits, but lawyers representing Alexandria and Dickenson County say they are the first such lawsuits in Virginia.
The lawsuits seek at least $100 million in damages for Alexandria and $30 million for Dickenson County. Numerous drugmakers are named as defendants.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
Civil firms Sanford Heisler Sharp and The Cicala Law Firm are representing the local governments.