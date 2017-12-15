FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating threatening text messages sent to three members of a Massachusetts city council.
The Herald News reports that Fall River Councilors Pam Laliberte-Lebeau, Cliff Ponte and Richard Cabeceiras received the messages around 8 p.m. Tuesday. All three members serve on the council’s public safety committee.
Laliberte-Lebeau says the sender claimed her ex-boyfriend and brother would beat the councilors to death. The councilor says he is unfamiliar with the names of the two men the sender included in the text.
One of the two men contacted the newspaper, saying he is being harassed by an ex-girlfriend. He says he has been in contact with Fall River police.
Police declined to provide details on the investigation.
___
Information from: The (Fall River, Mass.) Herald News, http://www.heraldnews.com