CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago has agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a teenager shot by a police officer under questionable circumstances.

The August 2015 shooting that left Jaquise Evans seriously injured became even more controversial when U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer in January accused city attorneys of withholding evidence during a trial of the lawsuit.

A city attorney resigned and two others were suspended as a result of the judge’s threat to impose sanctions for the city’s actions. The evidence, including video of past misconduct and citizen complaints, revolved around Officer Richard Salvador.

First Deputy Corporation Counsel Jennifer Notz said Wednesday the failure to turn over evidence wasn’t the only thing putting the city at a disadvantage. Notz said Evans could argue Salvador mistook his cellphone for a gun, shot him without justification and then conspired with fellow officers to cover up his mistake.