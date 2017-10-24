MIAMI (AP) — A popular Florida city commissioner has resigned and pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor campaign finance charge.

The Miami Herald reports that Michael Grieco emailed his resignation to the Miami Beach city clerk Tuesday morning. He later appeared in Miami-Dade County criminal court to plead no contest to accepting a campaign donation made in the name of another.

The judge withheld adjudication as part of a deal, meaning Grieco will not be convicted of a crime. He will serve a year of probation where he won’t be able to run for public office. Grieco had been a competitive candidate in the city’s upcoming mayoral race.

Grieco’s attorney said Grieco never intended to have unauthorized contributions made to a political committee. The attorney blamed two of Grieco’s friends, saying Grieco tried to correct the problem when he found out.

