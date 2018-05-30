The action marked the end of a monthlong pilot program by the city to get help for those living in the encampments and make the city's Kensington neighborhood safer.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia city workers have moved in and cleared out two homeless encampments populated mostly by men and women addicted to heroin.

On Wednesday, residents packed up their belongings, stuffing some in shopping carts. Sanitation workers moved in and threw mattresses, tents, tables and other debris into garbage trucks and power washed the areas.

City officials say more than 120 people from the encampments have accepted services, and nearly four dozen entered treatment.

But they acknowledge some of those forced to move will not have access to shelter and will likely just move on to other homeless encampments.