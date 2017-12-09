BERLIN, N.H. (AP) — The city of Berlin, New Hampshire, is almost finished with major improvements on a nearly three-mile stretch of road that cost about $7 million.

The Route 16 project was initially proposed in 2003, when the city was unable to raise grant funding due to its inability to provide local matching funds. It was put on hold.

Mayor Paul Grenier says the city then started receiving payments in lieu of taxes from the Burgess BioPower biomass plant in 2011. The city revisited the project in 2013 and was able to secure a $5.5 million bond. That was added to the city’s existing $1.5 million bond to finance the capital improvement project.

The road was rebuilt and repaved.