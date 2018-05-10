BERLIN, N.H. (AP) — The city of Berlin, New Hampshire, has completed improvements on a nearly three-mile section of Route 16, almost 15 years after it was first envisioned.

The $7 million project focused on installing a new storm water collection system and total reconstruction of the road. The city also plans to construct a Riverwalk along the road and the Androscoggin River.

The project was financed by payments in lieu of taxes from Burgess BioPower.

State and local officials are gathering Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.