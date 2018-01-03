TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi city will spend $2.5 million to buy a dilapidated apartment complex, continuing an effort to improve a neighborhood.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that that Tupelo City Council approved the purchase of the President’s Gate apartments on Tuesday.

Some President’s Gate buildings were condemned in 2016 following code violations.

The city bought another apartment complex nearby for $2.2 million in 2014, tearing down most buildings and consolidating remaining tenants. Mayor Jason Shelton says that’s also the plan for President’s Gate.

City Councilman Willie Jennings, who represents the area, opposes the plan. He says the city is making it hard for low-income people to find housing.

Shelton says the city plans to ask developers to build affordable housing on sites of both apartment complexes.