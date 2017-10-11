BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington, Vermont, police have postponed the closing of a homeless encampment until the end of the week.
The Burlington Free Press reports Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo announced Tuesday evictions for the Sears Lane site had been postponed.
Del Pozo cited safety concerns and city policy for the delay. Del Pozo says the clearing will now likely happen Friday, but could be delayed until next Monday or Tuesday, depending on the Department of Public works.
According to Del Pozo, Burlington is closing Sears Lane because of reports of domestic violence, a disturbance involving a gun and other reported activity.
American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont attorney Jay Diaz has raised legal concerns about the closing of the camp.
