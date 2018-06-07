ATLANTA (AP) — Records show taxpayers initially covered airfare for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ husband to this year’s Super Bowl, despite a policy banning personal use of city credit cards.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV used Georgia’s Open Records Act to obtain statements for former Chief Operating Officer Dan Gordon’s city-issued credit card. Those statements show $2,610 for first-class airfare to Minneapolis for Derek Bottoms, who isn’t a city employee.

Records show Bottoms reimbursed the city $1,434.42 on Feb. 15, after the game.

The mayor’s office issued a statement saying Bottoms was unaware a city card was used. The statement said Delta overcharged the city because the couple switched their seats to coach on the return flight home.

A 22-official delegation visited Minneapolis to prepare for Atlanta’s 2019 hosting duties.