MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A board in Montpelier, Vermont, is set to review a proposal to build a new city hotel, parking garage and affordable housing in the capital city.

The city Development Review Board will meet Monday to consider an application to build a Hampton Inn & Suites hotel complex and an adjoining garage to be managed by the city. The Times Argus reports an affordable housing project proposed by Christ Episcopal Church and Downstreet Housing & Development is also a part of the three-tiered proposal.

The plan totals a $17 million, 81-room, five-story hotel and adjoining four-story parking garage for 230 cars. The city plans to help manage the project by making it eligible as a Tax Increment Financing district.