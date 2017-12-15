CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago election officials are investigating complaints from residents alleging they were approached by people impersonating employees from the city’s Board of Elections.

Board Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez said in a Friday statement that city election officials do not go to voters’ homes to ask about petition signatures.

Election officials say the complaints came from residents of two predominantly minority areas of the city. In some complaints, residents said those claiming to be election officials were wearing vests with government logos.

The Illinois primary is in March. The next municipal election is in 2019.