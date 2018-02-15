OREM, Utah (AP) — A Utah city has approved a rezone that would clear the path for a new state-of-the-art student housing project.

The Daily Herald reports Orem City Council voted Tuesday in favor of the Palos Verdes student housing project, a one-of-a-kind multi-unit project offering four bedrooms, four bathroom apartments to be built just east of Utah Valley University.

The Southwest Orem Neighborhood Association, or SWONA, is against the rezone.

SWONA members have indicated if the council were to approve the zone change, they would begin a petition drive to put it on the ballot as a referendum.

If the Association was to gather the 6,741 valid registered voter signatures needed, the referendum would be on the November 2019 ballot.

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldextra.com