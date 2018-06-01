BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say the city is implementing a new technology that is a series of audio sensors deployed atop light posts and buildings to help fight crime.

WJZ-TV reported Thursday that the ShotSpotter technology is a series of audio sensors that triangulates the number of shots fired and pinpoints the sound and location when gunshots go off. The technology will be implemented across about 5 square miles (13 square kilometers).

Police say ShotSpotter sends real-time alerts to notify them of precisely when and where gun violence occurs, so officers can respond faster and ensure timely medical attention for any gunshot victims, among other things.

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh says implementation of the sophisticated intelligence gathering capability will enhance their efforts to get illegal guns and criminals off their streets.

