PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix officials have agreed to make critical safety upgrades to a railroad crossing that could be otherwise shut down this weekend.

Last week, the Arizona Corporation Commission voted unanimously to order the Burlington Northern & Santa Fe Railway Company to close the crossing at 35th Avenue and Indian School on Saturday unless long overdue safety enhancements are installed.

The five-member commission oversees railroad safety.

Commissioners say city, state and rail officials have failed to follow through on improvements first proposed in August 2013.

The intersection is named by the Federal Railroad Administration as one of the nation’s most dangerous crossings.

On Wednesday, city officials submitted a plan to make the necessary safety upgrades by May 29.

Commissioners scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the proposed plan.