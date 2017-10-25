CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee city will stop releasing traffic accident reports with unredacted personal information following a federal lawsuit questioning the efficacy of an ethical rule requiring attorneys to wait 30 days before contacting someone involved in a serious crash.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Chattanooga was ordered to prepare redacted copies in compliance with Tennessee Office of Open Records policy.
City Attorney Phil Noblett says driver’s license numbers, names and addresses will only be provided to involved parties, their lawyers or their insurance companies. Record requestors who use the information for wrongful solicitation could be charged with a misdemeanor.
Attorney Jay Kennamer filed the lawsuit in September after a medical company contacted a woman days after she had been in a crash and offered to refer her to an attorney.
Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com