LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola says he won’t seek a fourth term in office, citing a serious illness in his immediate family.

The former prosecutor has served as Little Rock’s mayor since 2007 and he says he plans to return to the private sector once his term ends.

In a letter, Stodola said a “recent, serious medical diagnosis” involving a family member prompted his decision.

Stodola cited redevelopment along Little Rock’s Main Street, including the Technology Park, and the $70 million revamp of the Robinson Center as among the city’s top accomplishments during his tenure.

State Rep. Warwick Sabin and banker Frank Scott Jr. have both announced plans to run for mayor in the general election this November.