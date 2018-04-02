TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Elected officials from 10 Florida cities are suing state officials over a law that prohibits local governments from enacting their own gun regulations.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Leon County Circuit Court against Gov. Rick Scott, Attorney General Pam Bondi and others says the law is invalid and unconstitutional.

A state law to pre-empt local gun regulations was passed in 1987, but changes made in 2011 threatened local officials with removal from office and fines of up to $5,000.

The participating cities are Weston, Miramar, Pompano Beach, Lauderhill, Miami Gardens, South Miami, Pinecrest, Cutler Bay, Miami Beach and Coral Gables. It comes after a South Florida school shooting in February that killed 17 people.

A Scott spokesman says they’re reviewing the lawsuit. A Bondi spokesman says they haven’t received it yet.