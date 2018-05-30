NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets home field caught fire this week — literally — as a display case at Citi Field erupted in flames.

The Mets said in a statement the fire broke out in the Jackie Robinson Rotunda Wednesday and was extinguished before the New York Fire Department arrived. The baseball team was in Atlanta, Georgia to play against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night, and will return home Thursday.

Some 60 firefighters rushed to Citi Field Wednesday, but officials say the flames were extinguished by the automatic sprinkler system.

It’s not clear what caused the fire. Officials say no one was hurt and fire officials are investigating.