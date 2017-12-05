CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The cost to attend South Carolina’s military school next year will go up 3.2 percent.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported The Citadel Board of Visitors approved the increase during a weekend meeting.

The increase applies to the school’s rate for undergraduates and includes dining fees, mandatory room and board in the barracks, and payments into an account for expenses including books, haircuts and dry cleaning.

Tuition rates for in-state resident cadets next school year will be about $29,700 for freshmen and about $24,400 for upperclassmen. Freshman rates are higher to cover the costs of uniforms and other one-time expenses.

Out of state freshmen will pay about $52,100 and upperclassmen will about $47,000.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com