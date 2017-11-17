LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A suspended Arkansas judge accused of not filing or paying his taxes for several years has agreed to resign from the bench.

The Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission said Friday that Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister will resign, effective Dec. 15. The panel says it unanimously accepted McCallister’s agreement to step down.

Prosecutors say McCallister failed to pay or file taxes from 2012 to 2014 and in 2016. He’s been charged with four felony counts of failing to pay or file taxes.

The Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission said McCallister was “candid” and cooperative with the panel during its investigation.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will appoint a replacement to the position.