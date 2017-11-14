LOS ANGELES (AP) — The independent movie theater Cinefamily, which had numerous celebrity supporters, said Tuesday it is closing in the wake of investigations into the sexual misconduct of two of its executives.

Cinefamily’s board of directors said Tuesday that it was shutting down after 10 years of operation due to crippling debt. The decision came after the board said it conducted an exhaustive analysis of the theater’s reputational and financial status.

The Los Angeles theater came under scrutiny in August for sexual misconduct allegations against the theater’s executive director and a board member. The accusations became public a month before sexual harassment and abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein revelations. The board suspended activities of the theater and hired an independent firm to investigate the allegations.

The board said the investigation uncovered serious concerns and breaches of acceptable behavior.

Cinefamily had many celebrity supporters and fans including Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg, David Geffen, Brie Larson, Jon Favreau, Sting and James L. Brooks.