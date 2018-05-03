CINCINNATI (AP) — It’s time for the flying pig in Cincinnati.

That’s the Flying Pig Marathon race. Some 40,000 people have registered so far to run races of a variety of lengths, highlighted by the full marathon Sunday with some 7,000 participants expected. Runners are expected this weekend from all 50 states and some 20 countries.

Last year’s champions will try to defend their titles. Twenty-three-year-old University of Cincinnati graduate Jack Randall, of Dayton, won the 2017 marathon with a time of 2:33:43.

Forty-three-year-old Kerry Lee, cross country coach at suburban Anderson High School, will try to repeat her first women’s marathon victory after six years of finishing in the top three.

The marathon in Cincinnati dates to 1999, deriving its name from the city’s “Porkopolis” nickname from its 19th century pork-packing era.