CINCINNATI (AP) — There’s a real-life soap opera playing in the city hall of the home of Procter & Gamble, the company that helped pioneer the daily dramas.

A standoff between Cincinnati’s mayor and city manager is in its fourth week. While the battle appears to be mainly a conflict between two strong-willed leaders, it has racial overtones in an Ohio city with a troubled past.

Mayor John Cranley wants the city council to approve a severance package for manager Harry Black. He says Black has a pattern of unprofessional behavior.

But a majority of the council is balking at the buyout, and some community leaders are criticizing “the public takedown” of a black leader.

Cincinnati is the heart of a metro area of more than 2 million people in three states.