CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati say southbound Interstate 75 near downtown has been shut down after a vehicle chase.

Police didn’t immediately release any other details Wednesday afternoon. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that City Manager Harry Black told council members during their meeting that a man suspected of shooting at police earlier this week had shot himself on the interstate.

Police say they’re still investigating.

Traffic soon backed up for miles on the busy artery near the Ohio River. Cincinnati police expect the shutdown to continue during the evening commute.