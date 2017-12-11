CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati say two people have been died after an early morning shooting.
Police responded at around 1 a.m. EST Monday in the city’s Roselawn neighborhood after a call of a shooting and a crashed vehicle.
One adult was pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a hospital.
Police say they are still investigating and have witnesses to question.
