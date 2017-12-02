Share story

By
The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Police Department says it’s investigating a white police union president for making disparaging remarks about a black female supervisor.

The Enquirer reports an internal police investigation has been opened after Lt. Danita Pettis filed a complaint against Dan Hils, president of the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge. Pettis claims Hils during a roll call last Sunday questioned how Pettis became an officer, bragged about arresting her 25 years ago, and said she makes it difficult to work in a tough “urban ghetto environment.”

Pettis, a shift supervisor, wasn’t working that night.

According to Pettis, Hils told officers she was promoted only because of her complaints about racism and sexism.

Hils declined to be interviewed, but posted on Facebook that officers had complained about how Pettis treats them.

