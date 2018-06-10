CINCINNATI (AP) — City officials are continuing their efforts to review and correct the failed response to a 16-year-old student who died trapped in a minivan parked near his school.

The city council’s Law & Public Safety committee Monday will focus on timetables for changes and answers to questions raised by Kyle Plush’s parents. Ron Plush found his son dead nearly after six hours after the first of two 911 calls by Kyle on April 10.

Since the last committee meeting, a civilian was chosen to replace a police captain overseeing the city’s 911 center.

A coroner said Kyle died of asphyxiation because his chest was being compressed.

The city plans an independent review of the response, and to upgrade equipment, increase training and improve ways to hone in on 911 callers’ locations.

Information from: WKRC-TV, http://www.wkrc.com